Police: 3 people injured after reports of shots fired in St. Petersburg on New Year's Day

It's not yet clear if the people were shot.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Three people are injured after police say shots were fired outside a business on 16th Street S. in St. Petersburg in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

Officers say they are working a shooting investigation at 1566 16th St. S. Gunshots were reported in the parking lot of the business. Police say a crowd was already gathered and officers were nearby and able to quickly respond to the report.

The three people were hurt in the parking lot, but police say it's not clear yet if they were shot.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now: