Police: 3 people injured after reports of shots fired in St. Petersburg on New Year's Day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Three people are injured after police say shots were fired outside a business on 16th Street S. in St. Petersburg in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.
Officers say they are working a shooting investigation at 1566 16th St. S. Gunshots were reported in the parking lot of the business. Police say a crowd was already gathered and officers were nearby and able to quickly respond to the report.
The three people were hurt in the parking lot, but police say it's not clear yet if they were shot.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
RELATED: ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign against violence gains momentum, deliberates solutions for St. Pete
- Florida reports first identified case of new COVID-19 variant initially found in the UK
- Online vaccine booking system leaves many seniors frustrated
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
- How to claim your missing $1,200 stimulus check
- A look at the history of the Super Bowl in Tampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter