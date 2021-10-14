St. Petersburg celebrates 60 years with sister city Takamatsu, Japan

A sister city is a diplomacy network that creates partnerships between communities in the United States and those in other countries.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — On Thursday, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman held an event in honor of the 60th anniversary of the sister city relationship St. Pete has with Takamatsu, Japan.

Kriseman welcomed Japanese Consul General Kazuhiro Nakai to the Sunshine City to unveil a sister city sign at the St. Pete Pier.

The city has been part of Sister Cities International since 1961. The group is a diplomacy network that creates partnerships between communities in the United States and those in other countries.

Other sister city relationships St. Petersburg has are with St. Petersburg, Russia and Isla Mujeres, Mexico. However, Takamatsu was the very first.

Thursday's event is part of a larger 'fairing well tour' Kriseman has embarked on. Over the next three months, he will hold a series of events to close his second and final term as St. Petersburg's mayor.