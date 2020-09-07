St. Pete City Council approves sale of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Thursday was a big day for the future of St. Pete's primary hospital, Bayfront Medical Center, which will soon be run by Orlando Health.
St. Petersburg City Council members approved the 50-year lease with two possible 10 year extensions in a 6-1 vote this afternoon.
The deputy mayor and other council members say Bayfront will continue operating as a nonprofit but will also bring in the additional financial resources from Orlando Health.
Councilwoman Amy Foster expressed concern about a lack of clarity in the agreement about the hospital's obligation to care for patients who aren't able to pay. The hospital responded by claiming to have one of the most generous charity care policies in Florida.
Council members are hopeful the change will lead to better morale among hospital staff and a higher level of care for those who live in St. Pete and surrounding areas.
- Florida reports 120 more people died from COVID-19, adds 8,935 cases
- Construction could force Sarasota kissing statue into storage
- Protesters refused to let an ambulance pass, St. Pete police say
- 'We're the epicenter' | Epidemiologists say action to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Florida needs to be taken now
- Publix confirms workers at 19 more grocery stores have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-March
- Florida among 'red zone' states White House task force asks to wear masks, reduce social gatherings
- Walt Disney World reopening: What to know before you go
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter