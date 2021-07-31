x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Woman found dead at St. Pete cemetery, police say

Few details have been released at this time.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman was found dead at a cemetery in St. Petersburg, police say. 

Police say she was found Saturday at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

An investigation into the woman's death is now underway. No other details have been released at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter