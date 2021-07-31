Woman found dead at St. Pete cemetery, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman was found dead at a cemetery in St. Petersburg, police say.
Police say she was found Saturday at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
An investigation into the woman's death is now underway. No other details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida records highest-ever new COVID-19 case total in a single day, CDC data shows
- Florida reports more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases in weekly report
- Police: Woman arrested in crash that killed baby girl, 16-year-old boy in St. Pete
- Gov. DeSantis signs executive order ensuring parents can choose if their kids wear masks
- Disney requiring all salaried, non-union hourly employees to be fully vaccinated
- CDC document warns delta variant appears to be as contagious as chickenpox
- Time to buy school supplies: Here's how to save big
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter