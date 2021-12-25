St. Petersburg police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

Police say the crash happened aroung 7:10 p.m.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg intersection is closed following a deadly hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day.

At around 7:10 p.m., police responded to a crash at 18th Avenue S. and 20th Street S. A man was found dead at the scene, according to St. Pete police.

Authorities say the man was hit by a driver who did not stop. At this time, the intersection is closed for investigation. Police expect it to take several hours.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Police have not released information regarding the driver or car that was involved in the hit-and-run crash.