A new St. Petersburg bank is trying to tackle climate change

Climate First Bank says it's putting the environment and sustainability first by backing individuals and businesses who share its mission.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A newly-established St. Petersburg bank is not just looking out for its customer's wallets, but the environment as a whole.

Climate First Bank, which held its grand opening on Wednesday, says it's putting the environment and sustainability first by backing individuals and businesses who share its mission. In order to do this, the bank says it'll provide "green loan options" for things like rooftop solar and renewable energy.

The bank says it also wants its customers to invest in retrofitting, electric vehicle charging and purchasing other carbon offsets.

You can visit the bank's first branch at 5301 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Climate First Bank's CEO Ken LaRoe says he hopes to open two more branches in Winter Park and Tampa soon.