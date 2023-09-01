Construction project aimed at improving pedestrian safety begins in St. Pete

The nearly 3 million dollar project is expected to help slow down drivers and improve pedestrian safety.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Department of Transportation crews on Monday started a $2.7 million project aimed at improving pedestrian safety in St. Petersburg.

Kris Carson, a spokesperson with FDOT, says the project will begin with drainage work. While that is being done, 4th Avenue South will be closed just West of 4th Street South (U.S. 41).

Once the drainage work is complete, crews will start adding curb extensions. Those curb extensions narrow the roadways. They are aimed at making it easier for drivers to see walkers and runners and getting drivers to slow down.

“We just want to help make the area more walkable than it already is," Carson said.

The project is expected to wrap up in early 2024. City of St. Pete officials released the following statement about the project.

"Public safety is the number one priority in the City of St. Petersburg, and city leaders are thankful for the Florida Department of Transportation’s significant investment in the portion of 4th street that travels through the heart of downtown.

This project is part of a focused strategy that has been implemented successfully on many other roadways in downtown St. Petersburg over the past two decades.

Our downtown is now nationally known and recognized as being highly walkable and these improvements to 4th street will make the area even safer for pedestrians.