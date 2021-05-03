2 dead after early morning crash in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Friday morning.
Police say an SUV and motorcycle were involved. The motorcycle driver was killed at the scene of the crash and a person who was in the SUV died after they were taken to the hospital, officers said. Two other people who were in the SUV were taken to the hospital and one is in critical condition, according to police.
The crash happened at the intersection of Roser Park Drive South and 4th Street South, police said.
Both directions of 4th St. South between 9th and 11th Avenues South will be closed while police investigate. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
