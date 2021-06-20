Police: Elderly St. Pete woman killed in 2-car crash, 5 teens in other car ran away

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An elderly woman is dead after a two-car crash Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, police say.
And, five teenagers inside the other car ran away from the crash, the agency said.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. on 34th Avenue S near 26th Avenue S and 30th Avenue S.
Police say 84-year-old Mary Rohan was driving westbound on 30th Avenue and was trying to turn left onto 34th Street S.
As Rohan was making her left turn she pulled in front of a car with five teenagers inside and the two cars crashed, police say.
All five teens left the car and ran away from the crash, according to police.
Rohan died at the scene, St. Pete police said.
Officers say they have identified all the teens inside the car, but are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or what happened after to call police at 727-893-7780. To remain anonymous, text the number TIP411 with the letters SPPD plus the tip.
