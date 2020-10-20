Driver killed in deadly single-car crash in St. Pete

A passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened Tuesday in St. Petersburg.

A silver Lexus sedan crashed in the 500 block of 66th Street North. The woman driving was killed, and a female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. The northbound lanes of 66th Street between Pasadena and 5th Avenue North were temporarily shut down while authorities worked at the crash site.

