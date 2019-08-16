TAMPA, Fla. — Lt. Jason Francis has worked for the St. Petersburg Fire Department for more than 16 years.

In January 2019, Francis was diagnosed with cancer.

According to Francis’ lawyer Robert McKee, the cancer is covered under a state law that provides benefits for firefighters diagnosed with certain forms of cancer.

However, because the law took effect in July, McKee claims the city said Francis is not entitled to the benefits.

Johnson and his Union IAFF Local 747 are planning to file a lawsuit in Pinellas County Circuit Court so he can receive the benefits.

McKee’s office said it will be the first lawsuit to test the coverage of the law.

A news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday at McKee’s office in Ybor City.

