x
Skip Navigation

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

local

Have you seen him? Detectives search for St. Pete bank robber

Nobody in the bank was hurt.
Credit: St. Petersburg Police Department

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives are investigating a bank robbery in St. Petersburg.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at the American Momentum Bank located at 5858 Central Ave.

Police say a masked man walked into the bank, showed a gun and demanded money. They have not disclosed how much money he got away with.

Nobody in the bank was hurt.

The man is described as being 6 feet tall. He was last seen in a gray hoodie.

At this point, detectives do not believe he is connected to other bank robberies in the area. Anyone with information about the case should call police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and your tip to TIP411. Reference Case #2020-022886.

RELATED: Polk County sheriff searching for 2 people involved in shooting of 15-year-old

RELATED: 'I'm fed up': 88-year-old woman accused of shooting man she says was going to rob her liquor store

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter