No cars allowed: St. Pete closing part of Bayshore Drive to traffic

Mayor Kriseman said the city wants to “create more space for those walking, biking, and exercising.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s a busy stretch of road, but traffic is about to be detoured off part of Bayshore Drive. The city of St. Petersburg announced Thursday – starting Friday at 8 a.m. – no cars will be allowed between 5th avenue and 2nd avenue.

City leaders say the idea is to continue promoting social distancing as the city begins reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is heavily used and should give residents and visitors the chance to further spread out. I am hopeful it will be used wisely,” Mayor Kriseman said.

According to a news release, the closure will remain in place “until further notice.”

