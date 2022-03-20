Community remembers Pastor Shawn Thomas as dedicated preacher with passion for youth

Thomas died Friday after drowning in an effort to recover his capsized boat in Lake Seminole, according to PCSO.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Sunday service wasn't the same at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church.

"It was tough for us," Chairman of Deacons Robert Williams said.

Pastor Shawn Thomas wasn't there to preach.

Those who knew him said he inspired many, including members from his church and throughout the St. Petersburg community.

"God put a man here who was so far ahead of his time that he was able to take people with no hope and bring hope," Williams said.

Mayor Ken Welch wrote on Facebook stating:

"The passing of Pastor Dr. Shawn Thomas is a painful loss that exceeds our understanding. His work in the ministry, education, and our community has touched countless lives, including my family’s."

Williams, who has known Thomas as a child, said he had a gift when it came to preaching. He did it with purpose and knew how to make people understand the importance of his words.

"He was able to get a message across to them where they can clearly understand that God is love and he was just spreading his love," Williams said.

Pastor Louis Murphy of Mount Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist Church said he always worked on his craft as a preacher and especially loved children.

It was in his church where Thomas served as a youth pastor and helped contribute to its success.

Pastor Murphy said he is experiencing a mix of emotions but is inspired to become a better person in hopes that it will make an impact on those around him.

Pastor Thomas also worked as a professor at St. Petersburg College. Murphy said Thomas had a passion for justice and equality when it came to social issues.

Thomas' passion for connecting with youth later inspired mentees like Lewis Stephens Jr., now the youth pastor for Mount Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist Church.

"Ever since I was a little boy, I always looked up to him," he said.

Stephens Jr. said Thomas cared for all children regardless of their situation. He would take time to make sure they understood his preachings.

"It's just an honor and a privilege to be able to come behind him," Stephens Jr. said.