Police: St. Petersburg high schooler who brought gun to campus didn't make threats to school, students

The 9th grader was arrested.
Credit: Alexey Novikov - stock.adobe.com

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police say a 14-year-old boy was arrested after bringing a gun to school. 

It happened Wednesday at St. Petersburg High School.

Officers say the student did not make any threats to students or the school. 

The gun was reportedly stolen from a car on April 1, police said. 

