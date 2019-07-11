ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are asking for help finding an 83-year-old man who disappeared on Thursday.

Heliodoro Garcia was last seen around 9:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of 29th Avenue N.

Officers say he was wearing a white t-shirt and dark-colored blue jeans.

If you see Garcia, you are asked to call the police non-emergency line at 727-893-7780 or send an anonymous tip by texting “SPPD” and your tip to TIP-411. Reference report #2019-048922.

