Have you seen William? Police searching for missing 73-year-old man

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing 73-year-old man who has not been seen since walking away from home.
Police say William Davis left his house in the 600 block of 64th Avenue South around noon Thursday and has not been heard from since.
His family says that Davis has dementia, according to police.
Davis is described as a 5-foot-6 man who weighs approximately 170 pounds. He was last said to be seen wearing a gray shirt and dark gray pants.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.
