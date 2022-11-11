St. Pete Run Fest returns this weekend

The half-marathon is taking place on Sunday with races beginning on Bayshore Drive.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The streets of St. Petersburg will be packed with runners for the return of the annual St. Pete Run Fest this weekend.

The Regenexx St. Pete Half marathon will be held Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the 10K, 5K, and kid's races are taking place on Saturday. Virtual races are also an option for those who can't be in St. Pete.

The course will allow racers to look over the waters of Tampa Bay starting at Bayshore Drive by The Salvador Dalí Museum. In addition, a tour through the Grand Central District, EDGE District, The Deuces, and Warehouse Arts District, then back to Central Avenue.

St. Pete Run Fest is also partnering with charities to give back to good causes, including a partnership with the St. Petersburg Free Clinic to raise funds for their We Help FRESH Pantry and Mobile Pantry.

In addition, the #GoldTogether movement is for proceeds going toward children going through pediatric cancer treatments under the American Cancer Society. Plus, the St. Pete Youth Farm and Jump for Kids.

The city will be busy with not just runners but loved ones cheering them on. Organizers recommend parking in the following spaces:

Mahaffey Theater Parking

SouthCore Parking Garage

Baywalk/Sundial Parking Garage

Street Parking: Free on weekend south of Central and north of 5th Ave S (1st St, west of 4th St.)

Beach Drive