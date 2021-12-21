Do you recognize him? St. Pete police say he robbed a bank

Police say the man passed a note to the bank teller and walked off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete police are asking for help identifying a man they say robbed a bank Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. at the Regions Bank on 66th Street North.

Officers say the man walked in and passed a note to the teller demanding money. He implied he had a weapon but didn't show it, according to police.

The man reportedly walked off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He is described as six feet tall with brown hair and scratches on his face. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus their tip to TIP411.