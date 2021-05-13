St. Pete police chief to give update on promise to reform policing with 'CALL' program

The program is designed to bring more social and mental health workers into the equation and let law enforcement concentrate its resources on policing.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Thursday morning, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway and other community leaders will give an update on the city’s new Community Assistance and Life Liaison program, also known as “CALL."

Mental health and social workers are handling cases that used to be answered by police officers, and in doing so, building trust, relationships and providing services that look to break the cycle of homelessness, addiction and mental health crises.

The plan is to respond to what they see as five key categories including mental health, substance abuse, neighborhood crimes and disputes, youth issues like truancy and poverty issues including homelessness.

As part of the effort to reduce repeat calls to the police department, the CALL program will also operate a 24/7 phone number provided to individuals they come in contact with, instead of relying on 911 for non-emergency needs.

CALL was created after protests and demonstrations demanding police reform the way they respond to mental health crisis calls last summer following the death of George Floyd.

So far, it’s just a pilot program budgeted through the end of September.