ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Three very good boys with the St. Petersburg Police Department will soon get some extra protection to keep them safe while serving their community.

Police K-9s Johnny, Bane and Stark will receive bullet and stab-protective vests within the next eight to ten weeks thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The police department made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday.

“The vests are sponsored by 2019 Fallen K9 Hero fundraiser hosted by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and will be embroidered with the sentiment, ‘This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.,’” the department explained.

The nonprofit was created 11 years ago and is based in Massachusetts.

“Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 3,830 U.S. made, custom-fitted, NIJ certified protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million,” the department went on to say.

To learn more about the non-profit and how it helps law enforcement K-9s, click here.

RELATED: Scottsdale firefighters rescue golden retriever trapped underground

RELATED: Luxury pup resort takes in shelter dogs during coronavirus emergency

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter