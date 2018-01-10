ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—St. Petersburg police were on the scenes of two shootings Sunday night.
Police said a man shot a woman in a yard at a home on 6th Street South and then left the scene.
The woman had serious injuries and was taken to Bayfront Health, investigators said.
The man died a few blocks away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
Police said these shootings were connected to each other but did not appear to be connected to the shooting from Sunday afternoon.
Previous: Police search for white Ford Fusion after deadly St. Petersburg shooting
This is a developing story, stay with 10News for updates.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.