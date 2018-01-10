ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—St. Petersburg police were on the scenes of two shootings Sunday night.

Police said a man shot a woman in a yard at a home on 6th Street South and then left the scene.

The woman had serious injuries and was taken to Bayfront Health, investigators said.

The man died a few blocks away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Police said these shootings were connected to each other but did not appear to be connected to the shooting from Sunday afternoon.

