St. Pete mayor, police chief react to officer-involved shooting

Both city leaders asked for the public's patience during the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office's independent investigation of the shooting.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman and Police Chief Anthony Holloway responded briefly to Wednesday's officer-involved shooting. One officer was shot and the accused shooter, 20-year-old Dominique Harris, died as a result of the shootout.

Another officer was injured, but she was not shot and her injuries were minor, according to Chief Holloway.

Holloway said the officer who was shot was a veteran of the department and is expected to be okay following surgery that happened overnight.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the shooting, per the established Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force protocols. Because of this, neither Mayor Kriseman nor Chief Holloway could give specific updates on the shooting.

Both the mayor and police chief are scheduled to appear later this afternoon when Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri plans to give an update on the shooting during a press conference at 3 p.m.

In the meantime, both asked for the public's patience in waiting for the official results of the investigation, cautioning against "jumping to conclusions" before the facts are all gathered and reported.

"Please continue to lift up our city," Kriseman said Thursday.

In an official statement, Mayor Kriseman offered his thanks for the officers' bravery as well as condolences for Dominique Harris' family.

"I am incredibly thankful for the bravery of these officers, and that they should be okay. I am also saddened by the loss of a man's life," Kriseman said. You can read his full statement here.

Chief Holloway said it was the "longest ride of my life getting there" after he heard the news that one officer was shot and another officer was potentially injured; and that call was one no chief wishes to receive.

