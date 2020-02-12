The shooter was taken to the hospital, authorities say.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department confirms two of its officers were shot Wednesday evening just south of downtown St. Pete.

One officer was shot in the lower body and was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. Details surrounding the other officer's injuries were not immediately clear.

The shooting stemmed from a situation in the 1400 block of 18th Avenue South, according to law enforcement.

Authorities tell 10 Tampa Bay the shooter was also injured and taken to the hospital. That person's condition is not yet known.

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force has been dispatched to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

