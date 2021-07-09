St. Petersburg to unveil Preschool Officers Program aimed at building trust early on

The idea is to forge relationships early on, giving young people a perspective that promotes trust and shatters old stereotypes.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police officers have always tried to reach out to young people, hoping to forge relationships that lead to trust.

Now, in St. Petersburg, they’re about to launch a brand-new program that takes that effort to a whole new level.

Recently, we’ve seen lots of programs and efforts designed to improve the relationship between communities and their police departments.

Some of those are short term solutions. But the one they’re about to start at the St. Petersburg Police Department would definitely be considered a long-term strategy with an eye to the future.

“We call it our Preschool Officers Program,” said St. Petersburg City Council Member Deborah Figgs-Sanders. “Where they are now going to go and start working with our young people in regards to gun violence.”

As the number of shootings and murders in St. Petersburg has risen sharply in recent months, the city has often turned to its elders for advice.

Now - they’re looking at the younger, in fact much younger - generation.

“And we want to start at the two and three-year-old age range to take that away, and then hopefully formalize our relationship with their parents,” said Figgs-Sanders.

The idea, say organizers, is to forge relationships early on, giving young people a perspective that promotes trust and shatters old stereotypes.

“We realize it’s not the older people that need direction. It’s our babies that need direction,” said Figgs-Sanders. “It’s our younger ones that are being taught, that are being shown, that are being given permission to be disruptive. But they don’t know any better.”

The department would like to build a less confrontational relationship with young people who often see them as adversaries.

In the community where they hope to make inroads, people are hopeful, but have doubts too.

“I believe it could work,” said Jason Melos, “It’s just that it can’t be something that short term.”

Ronkisha Eva agreed.

“You know, it takes two to make things work,” said Eva. “But, when it’s a constant battle? And it’s too many events. Like - that’s what I’m saying. There’s too many events.”

Organizers are still working out details on when the preschool program will start, and which preschools will be involved.

But if it’s any indication of how enthusiastic police are about it, SPPD says it already has 14 officers who have volunteered and are ready to participate.