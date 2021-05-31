Mayor Rick Kriseman to kick-off St. Pete Pride month with flag-raising ceremony

Due to COVID-19, this year's activities will have safety protocols in place and be held outdoors.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — St. Petersburg is ringing in Pride month with a flag-raising ceremony Tuesday at city hall.

Mayor Rick Kriseman will be hoisting the city's Pride flag at 11 a.m., signifying the beginning of four themed weeks celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community. According to the city, each weekend, thousands will gather for signature events with a twist.

The city says the goal of this year's Pride month is to give the area's LGBTQIA+ community the chance to socialize, educate and celebrate with one another while ensuring the wellness of everyone during the pandemic.

Most events this year will be ticketed in order to regulate capacity.