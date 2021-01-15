x
Police: Man killed in St. Pete shooting

Detectives are still investigating.
Credit: St Petersburg Police Department

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A man is dead after he was shot early Friday morning, St. Pete police said. 

Officers say they received a call about a person shot just after 1:30 a.m. When they arrived at a home on 15th Street N, officers say they found the man dead. 

Detectives say no one has been arrested but they are speaking with witnesses. 

There isn't any indication the public is at risk, according to police. 

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

