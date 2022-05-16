Swing for kids of all abilities unveiled at St. Petersburg park

The "We-Go-Swing" features both standard and wheelchair access.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Children of all abilities will be able to play on a new state-of-the-art swing that was installed at a St. Petersburg Park this month.

On May 16, the city unveiled a revolutionary swing for kids of all abilities to play together and "experience the thrill of swinging." St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch and other city leaders were expected to be in attendance at the reveal.

It's called the "We-Go-Swing" and you can find it at Lake Vista Park in South St. Pete. The swing is one of the first to be installed in the state of Florida and features both standard and wheelchair access.