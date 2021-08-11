St. Petersburg woman wins more than $2.3M from Publix lottery ticket

The woman won off of a scratch-off game, $2,500 A Week For Life.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Pete woman is $2 million richer as she claimed the first top prize off of a scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced.

Dianne Vanderveen won the '$2,500 A Week For Life' scratch-off game after purchasing her winning ticket from Publix located on 49th Street North in St. Petersburg, Fla.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,330,000.

Players who enter this scratch-off game pay $5 for a chance of $2,500 a week for life, or like Vanderveen, a winner can receive it as one full payment.