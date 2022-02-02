Owner of St. Petersburg's Sundial plans on selling the shopping mall

The owner is hoping to hand over the property by mid-February.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Bill Edwards, the decade-long owner of downtown St. Petersburg's Sundial, is looking to sell the shopping mall, city documents reveal.

Edwards is looking to hand over the property to PV-Pelican Walk LLC, a limited liability company tied to the Safety Harbor developer Paradise Ventures.

The real estate company has dozens of retail developments sprinkled throughout Pinellas County.

Just blocks away from St. Petersburg's popular waterfront, the Sundial mall is home to several shops and restaurants. Its centerpiece is an almost three-story working sundial and fountain designed by Emmy-award-winning production designer René Lagler.