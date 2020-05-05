St. Pete’s vintage market launches online shopping system to grow business during pandemic

With some shops reopening, the popular Vintage Marche in St. Pete plans to take their time getting back into the swing of things. Business is booming online.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — On the first weekend every month in St. Petersburg, a trip to the Vintage Marche’ on 2nd Avenue will almost certainly land you a great find.

“Things don’t stay there, and they don’t get stale. That’s why our pricing is really good, and people love coming to us,” owner Paul Donofrio said.

The 15,000-square-foot warehouse formally known as Bracante Vintage Market is now used by more than 40 vendors offering vintage goods and antiques from all over the world. Filled with items you normally can’t find online, Donofrio says business owners are forced to adapt to stay afloat.

“We’re learning and we’re growing and creating a really nice shopping experience online,” Donofrio said. “This was all thrown at us quick, but it’s an awesome thing and we were surprised with how successful it was.”

Their newly launched Facebook live shopping program broadens the market’s reach as well. While they’re not physically opening right now, plans are in the works for when they can see customers face to face. Safety is a top priority.

”Some people are really terrified and I want to make sure that it’s our responsibility to do our social distancing and all that because I don’t want to draw a big crowd of people right now and if we do we’ve got to make sure we can monitor that and do it in a safe way," Donofrio said.

“There’s plenty of time for us to get this market back up and going once we know things are safe for everybody."

The market is up and running virtually. While they can open at 25 percent occupancy, they hope to have their doors open by June.

To make up for lost business, they may host markets more frequently throughout the month. Visit their website and social media pages for the latest information.

