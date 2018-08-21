Update: LUTZ, Fla. – A standoff between Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies and a man who barricaded himself inside of a home has ended.

The man – who deputies have yet to identify – is suspected of stabbing a woman several times inside a home on Garden Quilt Circle in the Villa Rosa neighborhood, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

The man barricaded himself inside the home early this morning after stabbing the woman.

First responders took the woman to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa for treatment to multiple stab wounds. She is in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office SWAT team members are performing first aid on the man. They will transfer him to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue for treatment of his self-inflicted wounds. The sheriff's office didn't specify what kind of wounds the man had.

After successfully ending the stand-off in Lutz, a HCSO SWAT team member renders immediate first aid as he transferrs the suspect to HCFR for treatment of his self inflicted wounds. The scene is over without further incident. #teamhcso pic.twitter.com/PwNHbwtY4L — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) August 21, 2018

Original Story: LUTZ, Fla. – A man has barricaded himself inside a home early this morning after stabbing a woman several times, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

SWAT and Crisis negotiators are in contact with the man, who has barricaded himself inside the home on Garden Quilt Circle in the Villa Rosa neighborhood.

Law enforcement officers have evacuated neighbors from the area. However, the sheriff's office said there is no danger to the public.

