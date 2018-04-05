May the Fourth is Star Wars Day!

Why May 4, you ask? It's right there in the date, a play on the phrase used in the iconic movie series "May the Force be with you."

Several law enforcement agencies in Tampa Bay are joining the Dark Side and partaking in the endeavors.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of Sheriff Grady Judd's face photoshopped over Yoda.

The Tampa Police Department tweeted a photo of Chewbacca's face photoshopped over one of its officers.

The St. Petersburg Police Department posted a GIF of Yoda, encouraging residents to lock their cars.

Manatee County Public Safety tweeted a meme of Rey, urging people to get a flu shot.

The Bradenton Police Department posted a picture of the K-9 Maverick undergoing Wookiee training.

Not locking your car causes a great disturbance in the force.



Last week there were 13 cars stolen in the city, 5 of those were left unlocked or running.



Lock your cars. Or do not. There is no try. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/ndeogihMVO — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) May 4, 2018

