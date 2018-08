TAMPA -- The start time for tonight's Lions-Bucs preseason matchup has been delayed because of weather.

The Raymond James field has been cleared and fans told to seek shelter in the concourses.

According to the team, the earliest the game will now start is 8:59 p.m.

10Sports’ Justin Granit is at Raymond James Stadium and will have full coverage of the game and the storms.

