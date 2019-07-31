PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The State of Florida Department of Health said in an administrative complaint that Stephen McGinley kissed and touched his 19-year-old patient, who was a rape survivor, in their sessions. The documents say he worked at the Brain Enhancement Institute in Palm Harbor.

The Department of Health was so shocked, they issued an emergency suspension of McGinley's license. According to the documents they filed, 55-year-old McGinley kissed the teenage patient and persuaded her to "slow dance" with him during one session.

The documents say he pulled her into his lap and began touching her sexually. The state says McGinley and the teen agreed to meet for a dinner date at his house.

The young woman eventually reported what was going on. The sheriff's office investigated but did not file any charges. They say there's no evidence the patient was forced or coerced.

A Tampa counselor 10News spoke with says McGinley didn't just break the rules. She says when therapists abuse their power, it damages the patient.

"Clients come to us in a state of vulnerability," Sarah Sheffield with Green Goals Counseling explained. "We are protectors of that vulnerability."

Sheffield went on to say that any sexual relationship between clients and therapists is forbidden.

"When we enter as professionals in the field, there is a code of ethics that clearly states that we do not enter into a relationship with a client," she explained.

She added that this is rare, and said there are resources for sexual assault survivors listed on her practice's website, www.greengoalscounseling.com.

You can also find resources here: https://www.rainn.org/national-resources-sexual-assault-survivors-and-their-loved-ones

