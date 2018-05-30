The city of Sarasota has declared a local state of emergency due to beach erosion on Lido Beach, city officials said Wednesday.

Officials say waves from Subtropical Storm Alberto have eroded the beach down to nothing in some areas.

"It’s a dire situation," said City Manager Tom Barwin. "In some parts, the beach is nonexistent leaving private property, wildlife nesting areas and infrastructure exposed and in jeopardy."

The emergency declaration allows the city to seek financial assistance.

The state Department of Environmental Protection will aid Lido Beach property owners in getting permits to put out sandbags and sand to fight the erosion.

The city says it is also pursuing short- and long-term solutions for renourishing the beach.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP