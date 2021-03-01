Viewing, funeral details released for ISP sergeant who died of brain cancer

ISP Sergeant Mitch Blocher passed away Saturday after a battle with cancer.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are mourning the death of one of their own over the weekend.

ISP Sergeant Mitch Blocher died Jan. 2 after a battle with brain cancer. He was 49.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the Blocher family and our members who remember Mitch over the coming days," the Indiana State Police Alliance wrote on Facebook. "Thank you to all those who supported the family over the last few months and will continue to do so as they grieve."

Captain Tony Delello, Indiana State Police Area Five commander, released a statement on Blocher's death, saying:

"Mitch stood strong on his values, to include his family, his faith and his community. His passion for his career and public safety was apparent in every aspect of his life. He worked tirelessly for twenty-five years to ensure safety in his community and beyond. Mitch will be remembered as a loyal leader who was a mentor to many."

During his 25-year career with ISP, Blocher was a member of the SCUBA team, a SWAT sniper, an investigator and most recently, a supervisor for the Electronic Surveillance Unit.

Blocher graduated from Ball State University in 1994, and married his wife Angeline in 1998. They have two sons together, Sam and Joey. He is survived by his wife and kids, mother, parents, sister, brother-in-law, and mother and father-in-law.

There will be a file-by visitation on Friday, Jan. 15 from 4-8 p.m. at Wilkinson Church of Christ, 7293 IN-109, Wilkinson. The church is limited to only 50 people at a time.