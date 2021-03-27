Trooper Chad Walker was shot in the head and abdomen, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety Officer's Association's Facebook post.

MEXIA, Texas — The suspect who was wanted by authorities for reportedly shooting a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Friday night died by suicide Saturday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association.

DeArthur Pinson Jr., 36, was located at a home off Highway 84 near Mexia where he later killed himself, Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan confirmed to 6 News.

A blue alert was issued for Pinson Jr. hours after he reportedly shot Trooper Chad Walker in the head and abdomen at FM 2848 and Highway 84, the association reported.

Walker responded to a call about Pinson Jr.'s disabled vehicle parked along the roadway, but before Walker could stop, Pinson Jr. reportedly emerged from the vehicle with a handgun and fired multiple rounds at Walker, the association reported.

Walker was flown to Baylor Scott & White's Hillcrest Hospital in Waco where he remains in stable, yet critical condition.

Pinson Jr. reportedly grabbed a black backpack from the disabled vehicle and fled the scene on foot, triggering a manhunt that continued into Saturday.

The association said Pinson Jr. was barricaded in a home near Mexia and was later found dead. Details about the standoff weren't released.

According to public records, Pinson Jr. is from Palestine, Texas and has a criminal history where he served a 10-year prison sentence for armed robbery in Houston County.