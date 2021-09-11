Parts of steel girder salvaged from World Trade Center displayed during 9/11 anniversary ceremony

Hillsborough County community leaders gathered together to commemorate the lives lost on 9/11 at Veterans Memorial Park.

TAMPA, Fla — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and community leaders joined together Saturday to honor the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks that killed 2,977 people between the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

The first responders met at Veterans Memorial Park to commemorate the day. Many local leaders spoke during the 9/11 Remembrance and Patriot Day ceremony, including Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise, County Commissioners Kimberly Overman, Gwen Myers and Harry Cohen, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor and Col. Jason Loschinskey, 6th Mission Support Grp. Commander at MacDill AFB.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post that it's important to never forget what all took place on 9/11 as community members also joined the ceremony to take a moment and remember the lives of innocent Americans and first responders who died during the attacks.

Saturday's memorial included a Bell Ceremony by Battalion Chief Brian Muldowney who lost his brother, an FDNY firefighter, in the line of duty that day. And the 9/11 Writ, or timeline of events, was recited by Fire Chief Dennis Jones among others.

A portion of steel girder salvaged from the wreckage of the World Trade Center towers was displayed as the first responders pledged to never forget those who died.