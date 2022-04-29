Stephan Bielawski elected as new Flotilla Commander

The U.S. Navy veteran joined the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 11-1 in 2018.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 11-1 elected Stephan Bielawski as the new flotilla commander on Thursday.

Bielawski served in the U.S. Navy, where he earned a reputation for strong leadership, which was a key reason for his election to this new position. In less than three years, he went from a division vice commander to the flotilla commander. He also held a position as an information services officer.

A multigenerational Floridian, Bielawski puts in a lot of time with the Coast Guard Auxiliary. The Auxiliary is responsible for vessel safety checks, which ensure boats are seaworthy and have their necessary gear.

"If the check is successful, the boat is awarded a decal attesting to that fact," said USCG Auxiliary Flotilla spokesperson Karen Miller. "If the boat fails, no report to authorities is provided and the boater is encouraged to bring his/her vessel up to par and have it re-inspected for the award of the decal."

The flotilla commander position was left vacant after the prior person in that position stepped down suddenly due to personal reasons. Before Bielawski was elected, Flotilla Vice Commander Rick Johnson filled that position temporarily.

Besides being the flotilla commander, Bielawski is also an actor and has been involved independent movies, TV and short films. He also operates as a paralegal.