Tampa Bay attorney missing under 'suspicious circumstances,' police say

Steven Cozzi hasn't been seen since Tuesday, March 21, the department said.

LARGO, Fla. — Have you seen Steven Cozzi? The Tampa Bay-area attorney has been missing for days and police say he disappeared under "suspicious circumstances."

A release from the Largo Police Department says Cozzi was last seen on Tuesday, March 21. Police did not release further details, but said the search for Cozzi is "active and ongoing."

On Facebook, Michael Montgomery, who says he is Cozzi's husband, posted the following: "My husband, the love of my life is missing since Tuesday. I will not stop until we bring him home. Anyone with information should contact the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730."

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to Montgomery for more information he may be able to provide to help the search.

The St. Petersburg Bar Association also posted on Facebook regarding Cozzi's disappearance, writing in part the following:

"We are deeply concerned about the circumstances surrounding the reported disappearance of fellow St. Petersburg Bar Association member, Steve Cozzi. Our thoughts and prayers are with those close to Steve — both personally and professionally."

