Veteran reported missing in Atlanta after not showing up for work

ATLANTA — Police are looking for a veteran who was reported missing in Atlanta on Friday, Oct. 23

Atlanta Police said they spoke Sarah Pakenham, program director of veteran's housing, where Steven Dixon Byrd resides. She told police that he has not returned to the living facility.

Police said Byrd last clocked in at work at Buckhead Tower located at 3399 Peachtree Rd. NE on the morning of Oct. 23.

His niece, Nikiya Byrd Rodriguez, reached out to 11Alive to share information about their family’s search.

“My aunt Nancy Byrd was contacted (emergency contact) that my uncle was considered a 'No Call/No Show,' which raised concerns; it is not in his nature or character to not show up for work,” Rodriquez wrote.