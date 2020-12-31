Nurse practitioner in Hillsborough County dies from COVID-19

Steven Neher was diagnosed with the virus on Nov. 25 and passed away Dec. 29.

TAMPA, Fla. — "Full of life." That's how the aunt of Steven Neher, a nurse practitioner, described him on a GoFundMe page.

Neher had been "fighting for his life" after testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 25. He was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 5 and died on Dec. 29, according to the GoFundMe.

He worked as a health care worker throughout Florida. Most recently he worked in a Hillsborough County prison as a nurse practitioner. His aunt says the family believes that's where he contracted the virus.

"It is with my deepest sorrow to share that Steven lost the battle early this morning," Elizabeth Alesafar, Neher's aunt, wrote. "I pray that you will keep the beautiful memories in your heart and cherish all the joyous times you had with him. Thank you for all of the support, prayers and love that have been sent for Steven."

Other organizations Neher worked with over the years wrote condolences on his passing.

UCHealth LifeLine said he was a flight nurse with Orlando Air Care, a past president of the Air & Surface Transport Nurses Association (ASTNA) and most recently an advanced practice provider in Florida.

"Always a consummate professional and leader, he will be sorely missed," LifeLine wrote in part. "From all of LifeLine, our deepest condolences to his family and closest friends. Yes, most people will be able to survive COVID but for others, such as Steven, it is a death sentence or will leave them with a myriad of chronic debilitating conditions. This is oh so real, painfully so."

LifeLine dedicated the song "Angel Flight" by Radney Foster to Neher.

ASTNA also shared its condolences with Neher's family and called him a "leader, a mentor and a friend."

"We are devastated to hear that ASTNA Past President Steven Neher lost his battle with Covid early this morning. Steven was an incredible person, passionate about caring for his patients, he was an icon in the transport industry and an amazing leader of this Association," ASTNA wrote in a statement.