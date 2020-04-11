Tampa Bay judge files petition to change law around judicial races

A Hillsborough County judge is taking the next step to change a law that has led to judicial races being decided in primaries.

TAMPA, Fla — A Hillsborough County judge who lost his bid for re-election in August is asking the state's supreme court not to certify the election results.

The move comes from Judge Steven Scott Stephens, who on Monday filed a petition to try and block circuit judge Group 39 election results in Hillsborough County.

In Stephens' petition, he says Florida's constitution calls for judicial election to be determined in the general election. However, state law allows most judicial races to be decided during the state's primaries.

On Tuesday, the Florida Supreme Court sent the case to Hillsborough County Circuit Court.

