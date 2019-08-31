CLEARWATER, Fla. — Do the shuffle—the stingray shuffle that is.

Lifeguards at Clearwater Beach raised the purple flags to let swimmers know there was a stingray risk Saturday.

Clearwater Fire Rescue said patrols were out and about to educate people at the beach about the risk.

To avoid being stung, shuffle your feet through the sand so the stingrays get a warning you are walking their way and can move.

If you get stung, one of the first things you should do is flush the wound with fresh water -- about as hot as you can handle. From there, you'll want to go see a doctor, who can remove the barb.

Health experts recommend you leave the sting uncovered.

