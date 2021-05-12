Slain in the line of duty: Who was Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn?

“If all the police officers could be like Jimmy, we wouldn’t have the problem we’re having now [with policing],” said William Barrett, Inn’s grandfather-in-law.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a Stockton police officer, killed while responding to a reported domestic violence incident, are remembering him as thoughtful, caring and for being a good cop

Officer Jimmy Inn, 30, had worked with the Stockton Police Department since December of 2015 and was assigned to the field patrol division.

The wife he leaves behind is also a Stockton Police Officer. He was also father to a 7-month-old son, a 12-year-old stepdaughter and a 14-year-old stepson.

Ken Finch is the fallen officer’s uncle. He was in tears Tuesday outside the San Joaquin General Hospital where Inn died after suffering gunshot wounds during the North Stockton incident.

Finch watched the Honor Guard escort Inn’s body in a white hearse and an American flag-draped casket to the San Joaquin County Coroner’s office. Inn was once a member of the Honor Guard, which pays respect to fallen officer’s across the nation.

“I’ve never met anybody like him and quite with his caliber but he was a beautiful person inside,” Finch said.

Maryanne Barrett had just seen her grandson-in-law two days prior when he celebrated her on Mother’s Day. She said he called her that morning and said she didn’t have to worry about cooking because he would be making her meal for her.

“Everybody loved him,” Barrett said.

Inn was a large and strong man. Family members say he was especially remembered for his hugs. Family members say he was a principled man who always did the right thing.

“If all the police officers could be like Jimmy, we wouldn’t have the problem we’re having now [with policing],” said William Barrett, Inn’s grandfather-in-law.

Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones described Inn as an optimistic man who was an example of what a Stockton police officer should be.

“He was positive, optimistic person, so very well-liked around the police department,” Jones said. “The epitome of what a Stockton police officer should be. So tragically his life was taken today.”

It has been nearly seven years since the last Stockton police officer died in the line of duty during a car crash on June 11, 2014, according to the Stockton Police Officer Down Memorial page. The last Stockton police officer to be killed by gunfire was on January 22, 1993.