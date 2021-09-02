Stolen Bayshore fire truck found in Manatee County

When crews posted about the truck on Facebook, the community was quick to help.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The men and women of Bayshore Fire Rescue are committed to keeping the people of Lee County safe. But this weekend the community was able to return the favor when it helped locate the department's missing fire truck.

Brush truck 132 was stolen from the station sometime between 10:00 and 10:15 a.m. Sunday morning when crews were out on a call, according to Bayshore Fire Rescue.

Crews put out a plea on Facebook, asking people not to engage with the driver, but to call 911 if they see the missing truck.

Community members jumped in to help. Some commented that they spotted the truck driving southbound on US-41. Another offered the services of his towing and recovery business for free.

Around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Bayshore Fire Rescue posted that the truck had been found and that crews were on their way to pick it up.

Bayshore Fire Department Chief Larry Nisbet thanked the community for their help in a video posted on Facebook.

"The Facebook community, the shares, the updates, the posts, the sightings. You made it able to us to get our truck back," Nisbet said.

Crews said the truck was returned with "a couple dings here and there" but were thankful for the community's help in getting the truck back home.