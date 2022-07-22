Pinellas Park house uninhabitable after stolen van crashes into it, police say

No one inside the home was injured. Police are still looking for the people inside the van.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A home in Pinellas Park is now uninhabitable after a stolen van crashed into it Friday morning, according to Pinellas Park police.

It happened around 5:34 a.m. A white Kia van was driving recklessly down 70th Avenue heading east, officers said.

It then crashed into a home at the intersection of 70th Avenue and 61st Street.

Police said the van was stolen and everyone inside it left the crash site and haven't been found.

Three people were the home sleeping at the time of the crash, officers said. No one was injured, police added.