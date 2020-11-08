Police: 19-year-old mom, baby seriously hurt in wrong-way crash

The crash happened after the driver of the stolen SUV led police on a chase.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Three people are in the hospital with serious injures, including a baby, after a stolen SUV collided nearly head-on with another car overnight Tuesday, police said.

Lakeland Police officers received a call of a stolen SUV from Lake Hamilton. When the SUV was spotted later traveling southbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard, officers attempted to pull the car over. Instead, the driver of the SUV, 21-year-old Stephen Marra, began to lead officers on a chase.

During the chase, a passenger in the SUV left the car as it slowed down, rolling out the door.

The SUV continued to travel eastbound on George Jenkins Boulevard, approaching the intersection of Sloan Avenue. As it passed into the intersection, the SUV crossed into the westbound lanes of George Jenkins Boulevard while still driving eastbound. Officers slowed down and continued to follow the SUV in the eastbound lanes.

As the SUV was traveling uphill and rounding a curve, it collided nearly head-on with a car traveling westbound in the inside lane of George Jenkins Boulevard.

Officers notified dispatch and began to assist both drivers.

Marra was the only person inside the SUV at the time of the crash.

A 19-year-old woman and a 10-month-old baby were inside the other car. The baby was in the back seat in a car seat.

The mother, the baby and Marra were taken to Lakeland Regional Health with serious injuries. Marra and the baby were then airlifted to a hospital in Tampa. Their conditions aren't known at this time.

The roadway was shut down for about five hours.

If anyone has additional information about this crash, please contact Traffic Investigator Tyler Anderson at 863.834.2553 or tyler.anderson@lakelandgov.net.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

