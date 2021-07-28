Detectives searching for person who stole WWE belts, prop from Yuengling Center

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are searching for someone they say trespassed onto a University of South Florida arena and stole WWE property.
USF Police Department says between 12:00 a.m. and 1:58 a.m. on May 22, the person entered the Yuengling Center. Once inside, they took three signed title belts, a prop cross necklace that belonged to superstar Sheamus and a corner pad.
The person was caught in the act by surveillance video, according to police.
Anyone with information that leads to the person's arrest is eligible for a $5,000 reward. You can contact authorities by calling 813-442-9300.
